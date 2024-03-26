Intel and Arm have signed a memorandum of understanding to finalise the Emerging Business Initiative, aimed at supporting the startup community.
The initiative builds upon a previous agreement in April 2023, enabling chip designers to build low-power compute System-on-a-Chip (SoCs) on Intel’s 18A process.
In a joint statement, Intel and Arm said they will provide intellectual property (IP) and manufacturing support, along with financial assistance, to foster innovation and growth for startups developing devices and servers based on ARM-based SoCs and manufactured by Intel Foundry.
The initiative was announced at Foundry Direct Connect in San Jose, California.
Stuart Pann, Intel’s senior vice president and general manager of Foundry Services, emphasised the importance of startups in realising the potential of technologies like AI: “The Emerging Business Initiative provides a path for new companies to leverage leading-edge Arm-based SoCs and Intel Foundry’s global manufacturing capabilities to make their ideas real.”
The collaboration between Intel Foundry and Arm aims to provide access to Arm-based SoCs and Intel Foundry’s manufacturing capabilities for startups.
AI is seen as a transformative technology, and Intel and Arm’s collaboration aims to open doors for new companies to innovate and create new business models in this space.
GlobalData estimates the total AI market will be worth $383.3bn by 2030, implying a 21% compound annual growth rate between 2022 and 2030.
The Emerging Business Initiative is the latest step in the growing relationship between the two companies, which have previously worked together on accelerating the development of Arm-based SoCs on Intel’s 10-nanometer process.
Rene Haas, CEO of Arm, emphasised the importance of creating on-ramps for the startup community to participate in the advancements in AI: “As the demands for compute and efficiency become increasingly complex, our industry must innovate on many new levels.
“Arm’s collaboration with Intel enables IFS as a critical foundry partner for our customers as we deliver the next generation of world-changing products built on Arm.”