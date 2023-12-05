Intel and Siemens haves signed a memorandum of understanding to promote sustainability and digitisation in the semiconductor production process.
The technology companies will leverage their portfolios of internet of things (IoT) solutions, as well as Siemens’ automation technologies to enhance manufacturing process, factory operations and cybersecurity, and create a robust industry ecosystem.
Optimising energy management and tackling carbon footprints throughout the value chain are among the many areas of partnership identified by the MoU.
Through advanced modelling of natural resources and environmental footprints along the value chain, the partnership will also investigate energy conservation.
Furthermore, Intel will work with Siemens to explore product- and supply chain-related modelling solutions that generate data-driven insights and facilitate the industry’s acceleration of efforts to reduce its overall environmental impact.
Intel executive vice president and chief global operations officer Keyvan Esfarjani said: “The world needs a more globally balanced, sustainable and resilient semiconductor supply chain to meet the increasing demand for chips.
“We are excited to build upon Intel’s advanced manufacturing capabilities by expanding our collaboration with Siemens to explore new areas where we can utilise Siemens’ portfolio of automation solutions to enhance efficiency and sustainability in semiconductor infrastructure, facilities and factory operations.”
Siemens CEO of digital industries and a member of the managing board Cedrik Neike said: Semiconductors are the lifeblood of our modern economies. Therefore, we are proud to collaborate with Intel to quickly advance semiconductor production.
“Siemens will bring its entire cutting-edge portfolio of IoT-enabled hardware and software and electrical equipment to this collaboration.”
In October this year, Intel said it will carve out its programmable chip business to form a standalone business.
Programmable Solutions Group is expected to start independent operations from 1 January 2024 and Intel plans to launch an initial public offering for the business in two to three years.