The AI solution was built on Intel’s supercomputer. Credit: Slejven Djurakovic on Unsplash.

Semiconductor manufacturing giant Intel and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) have announced a partnership to offer generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) solutions to businesses.

GenAI refers to a category of technology that act as the building block of chatbots, including the widely known ChatGPT from OpenAI, which can respond to questions using language that resembles that of humans.

Under the alliance, BCG and Intel developed a specialised AI model trained on BCG’s data, which was not shared with Intel.

BCG said its staff used the custom chatbot interface to access and condense information that was previously dispersed in lengthy documents.

With the new AI solution, employees reported significant improvements compared with the existing keyword search solutions, it added.

BCG managing director and partner Suchi Srinivasan said: “Our collaboration with Intel will enable enterprises to develop competitive advantages via custom GenAI solutions while thoughtfully navigating the people, process, and policy changes required to derive the maximum value from these transformative solutions.”

The AI solution was developed using Intel’s AI supercomputer, which leveraged Intel Xeon scalable processors, AI-focused chip Habana Gaudi and cloud-optimised software.

BCG noted that the joint offering aims to address business problems such as using automated portfolio management for asset management, employing airline data for airline maintenance operations, and developing secure software agents with confidential codebases.

Intel executive vice president and general manager of the data centre and AI group Sandra Rivera said: “Our collaboration with BCG allows us to help customers build generative AI applications that require technology optimised across the entire stack completely inside their chosen security perimeter.”