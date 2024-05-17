Microsoft has signed a five-year AI partnership with UK supermarket chain Sainsbury’s to bring GenAI to its stores to enhance customer experience.
Sainsbury’s will be leveraging Microsoft AI software to gain deeper insights from its databases to improve how its stores operate.
GenAI will also be used in Sainsbury’s online shopping to create a more personalised experience for its customers by improving its online search feature.
In-store colleagues will have access to real-time data insights for smart shelf replenishment, which Sainsbury’s states could help its colleagues use their time more efficiently to help store customers.
Microsoft 365 will be combined into Sainsbury’s data assets to assist with decision-making and operational efficiency. Sainsbury’s cloud ecosystem will be part of Microsoft’s Azure to achieve this.
Clodagh Moriarty, Sainsbury’s chief retail and technology officer, stated that the partnership was part of Sainsbury’s wider strategy to become the UK’s leading AI-assisted supermarket.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
“It is one of the key ways we are investing in transforming our capabilities over the next three years, enabling us to take another big leap forward in efficiency and productivity, continue to provide leading customer service and deliver returns for our shareholders,” she said.
GenAI is currently disrupting nearly every industry across the UK and the world.
By 2030, research and analysis company GlobalData forecasts the total AI market will exceed a value of $1.04trn with GenAI leading this growth.