Intel has established its next generation processor research and development (R&D) lab at the Bengaluru facility of CtrlS Datacenters.
This new facility is an extension of Intel’s global advanced data centre development labs.
The lab will focus on developing new microprocessor architectures. It will help in facilitating at-scale testing to further develop high-quality and reliable computing systems.
In the near future, Intel plans to open these labs to its ecosystem partners.
These include memory vendors and systems original design manufacturers.
Through this effort, Intel’s broader aim is to build an ecosystem around Intel’s products.
CtrlS Datacenters chairman Sridhar Pinnapureddy said: “Intel has been a mentor and a trusted partner for over 15 years.
“The launch of Intel’s next gen processor lab in our Bangalore datacentre takes our collaboration to new heights. Wishing the Intel team great success and looking forward to serving their expanding needs over the next few years.”
Established in October 2007, CtrlS Datacenters is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.
The company has over 1,800 employees and operates Tier-4 Data centre facilities across various locations in India.
The company also specialises in pioneering new technologies and infrastructure.
Some of these initiatives include launching Rated-4 Datacenters, DR as a Service (DRaaS), Cloud4C – World’s First Rated 4 Cloud with a Built-in DR and World’s 1st Community Cloud for Banks.
The company’s Bengaluru Data centre is equipped with various systems. These include leak detection, advanced fire detection, and zoned dry-pipe fire suppression systems.
The centre has a power capacity of up to 7MW and has 1,800 racks. The built-up area of this centre is approximately 1,51,050ft².
In 2021, Intel announced its plans to create a new business unit to focus on software and to focus on high performance computing and graphics to revitalise the company’s presence within the data centre market.