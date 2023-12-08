Intel saw the highest growth of 115% in patent filings in September and 120% in grants in August in Q3 2023. Compared to Q2 2023, Q3 2023 saw an increase in patent filings by 20% and grants by 86%. GlobalData’s DataBook provides a comprehensive analysis of Intel’s patent filings and grants. Buy the databook here.
Intel has been focused on protecting inventions in United States(US) with 1125 publications in Q3 2023
The United States(US) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 52% filings and 60% grants. The United States(US), European Patent Office(EPO), China(CN), and World Intellectual Property Organization(WIPO) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where Intel is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, Intel has 60% of its grants in United States(US), 15% in China(CN), and 11% in European Patent Office(EPO).
Baidu could be the strongest competitor for Intel
Baidu and Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China secured the top positions according to recent patent publication data.
Patents related to artificial intelligence and machine learning lead Intel's portfolio
Intel has the highest number of patents in artificial intelligence followed by, machine learning and data science. For artificial intelligence, nearly 11% of patents were filed and 7% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.
Mos micro (mpu, mcu & dsp) related patents lead Intel portfolio followed by semiconductor products, and communications
Intel has highest number of patents in mos micro (mpu, mcu & dsp) followed by semiconductor products, communications, design & manufacturing and semiconductors. For mos micro (mpu, mcu & dsp), nearly 8% of patents were filed and 9% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.
