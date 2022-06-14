Intel’s IT hiring activity rises 35.6% in May 2022

US-based company Intel’s IT hiring rose 35.6% in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 38.75% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 16.84% share in the company’s total hiring activity in May 2022, and recorded a 0.71% decline over the last three-month average share.

Related

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Intel IT hiring in May 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Intel, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 81.25% in May 2022, and a 311.67% rise over April 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 8.77% in May 2022, and registered growth of 300%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 3.62% in May 2022, a 560% rise from April 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Intel

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in May 2022 with a 50.99% share, which marked a 241.91% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 30.81%, registering a 410.91% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 12.5% share and an 1166.67% rise over April 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 5.37% and a month-on-month increase of 113.04%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.33%, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 44.85% share in May 2022, a 217.05% growth over April 2022. India featured next with a 16.56% share, up 586.36% over the previous month. Poland recorded a 7.89% share, an increase of 800% compared with April 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Intel IT hiring activity in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 54.82%, up by 323.73% from April 2022. Entry Level positions with a 23.9% share, a growth of 282.46% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 21.27% share, up 304.17% over April 2022.