Software offered by Intenseye integrates with the existing security cameras at the workplace to scan photos and videos. Credit: Sunshine Studio/Shutterstock.

Intenseye, an artificial intelligence (AI) startup, is in talks to raise $65m in funding, reported Forbes, citing sources.

Lightspeed Venture Partners is going to lead the Series B round, which could value the AI company at around $300m, multiple sources told the publication.

Set up in 2018, New York City and Istanbul-based Intenseye leverages machine learning (ML) to scan workplace photos and videos to find safety hazards.

A source with knowledge of the process claimed that the company attracted so much interest during an investor frenzy for AI companies that the deal was finalised in a couple of days.

Lightspeed refused to comment on the development and a request for comment from Intenseye was unanswered as of the time of publication.

The software offered by Intenseye integrates with the existing security cameras at a business and then uses ML to search photos and videos for unsafe activity or potential threats.

Intenseye’s technology is claimed to be capable of detecting issues with a worker’s body posture, danger zone violations, and whether or not they are wearing the proper safety gear.

“Intenseye processes a dataset of 22 billion images collected from 25 countries, making it the most diverse dataset in the safety AI field,” the company said in a press release earlier this year.

In 2021, Intenseye raised $25m in Series A funding round, which was led by Insight Partners.

Returning investors Air Street Capital and Point Nine also invested in the round and were joined by Tractable CEO Alex Dalyac.

Currently, it counts the likes of Coca-Cola and Coat, a textile major, as its clients.