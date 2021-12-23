US-based company International Business Machines IT hiring declined 11.8% in November 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 9.16% in November 2021 when compared with October 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 56.87% share in the company’s total hiring activity in November 2021, and recorded a 0.67% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops International Business Machines IT hiring in November 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by International Business Machines, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 88.48% in November 2021, and a 44.96% drop over October 2021, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 3.99% in November 2021, and registered a decline of 28.95%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 3.87% in November 2021, a 35.47% drop from October 2021.

North America drives IT hiring at International Business Machines

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in November 2021 with an 83.42% share, which marked a 26.06% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 8.87%, registering an 83.59% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 6.09% share and a 28.97% drop over October 2021.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.54% and a month-on-month decline of 35%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.09%, registering a 75% drop over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with an 82.39% share in November 2021, a 25.59% decline over October 2021. China featured next with a 2.42% share, down 30.51% over the previous month. India recorded a 2.3% share, a decline of 95.09% compared with October 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead International Business Machines IT hiring activity in November 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 58.81%, down by 40.47% from October 2021. Mid Level positions with a 35.05% share, a decline of 48.12% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 5.7% share, down 49.74% over October 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.44%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.