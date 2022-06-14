International Business Machines’s IT hiring activity rises 7.4% in May 2022

US-based company International Business Machines IT hiring rose 7.4% in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 1.43% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 43.67% share in the company’s total hiring activity in May 2022, and recorded a 2.74% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops International Business Machines IT hiring in May 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by International Business Machines, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 89.65% in May 2022, and a 27.4% rise over April 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 4.18% in May 2022, and registered growth of 113.04%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 3.11% in May 2022, a 1.39% rise from April 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at International Business Machines

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in May 2022 with a 67.85% share, which marked a 74.52% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 26.18%, registering a 29% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 3.54% share and a 20.29% rise over April 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 2.3% and a month-on-month increase of 40.26%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.13%, registering a 25% drop over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 66.49% share in May 2022, a 75.14% growth over April 2022. India featured next with a 22.09% share, down 29.22% over the previous month. Brazil recorded a 1.36% share, an increase of 25.49% compared with April 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead International Business Machines IT hiring activity in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 49%, up by 14.31% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with a 46.72% share, a growth of 41.3% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 4.28% share, down 4.74% over April 2022.