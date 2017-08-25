Jack covers lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at jack.rear@verdict.co.uk

There are few groups of people capable of attracting the phrase more money than sense than pet owners.

In the UK the pet market was worth £7.16bn as of 2016 with the majority of that money being spent on dogs.

Well, the crowd who use that phrase to describe pet owners are unlikely to have their minds changed by the new venture from Audible and television dog-whisperer Cesar Milan.

The new audio book series, titled Audible For Dogs, helps pooches relax when their owners are away.

Sure, it might sound pretty silly, but according to Milan there’s some psychology behind it. Basically, the theory is that by leaving an audio book on when you go out of the house, you’ll help your pet relax while you’re away.

Cesar basically says if you leave your dog with an audio book, the friendly voice will keep your dog company so it doesn’t feel like it’s home alone.

Dogs are social animals, so they need to engage with someone, and the purpose of Audible for Dogs is to make dogs feel there is someone with them. The person performing the audio book is actually keeping your dog calm and taking the dog to a resting state, acting as an extension of you.

It’s certainly a little wacky but there’s a logic to it.

The project came to fruition thanks to Milan’s research on 100 dogs at the Dog Psychology Center. Those listening to audio books when their owners were away tended to be more relaxed than others.

According to Milan, the best audio books to choose are the ones whose narrators are of a similar demographic to their owners. For example, an young female owner should select a book read by a young female narrator.

So far the audiobooks available on the programme are as follows:

Born A Crime – Trevor Noah

A Dog’s Purpose – W. Bruce Cameron

Soldier Dogs – Maria Goodavage

Pride And Prejudice – Jane Austen

Wind In The Willows – Kenneth Grahame

The Art Of Racing – Garth Stein

The strangest purchases you can make for your pet

Of course, while a dog audiobook might sound pretty barmy, it’s far from the strangest dog-related purchase you can get your hands on.

Here’s a few other unusual gifts and gizmos you can get for dogs:

Plenty of pet owners choose to get their dogs neutered but if you’re particularly concerned that your dog might feel self-conscious after the procedure, don’t panic. Neuticles are testicular implants for dogs to help your pooch feel manly again.

Fake testicles { Neuticles } now the 'must have' for some lucky pets https://t.co/Yq8AQ3Y02L Maybe Turnbull can afford a pair, with a spare pic.twitter.com/ifyMuAjRDj — Perorationer (@Perorationer) April 23, 2017

Why get an audiobook to keep your dog company when you’re out when you could just Skype them?

Yep. Really. PetChatz connects to your smartphone so you can say hi to your dog on the go!

I don't need a man, I have a dog and he has digital daycare. #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/hHavWjy10R — PetChatz (@PetChatz) August 8, 2017

Washing your dog can be a bit of a pain, but let’s be real, it’s not bad enough to spend nearly £1,000 on a personalised shower stall just for your dog!

Some people obviously disagree or this item probably wouldn’t be on sale…

Fitbits and other such wearable tech are going more and more popular for fitness-fans but here’s a fitness tracker for your dog.

Forbes : Whistle, the maker of a fitness tracker for your dog, raised $16 million in a Ser… http://t.co/IGWGdfidBE pic.twitter.com/WErzLonAoA — Skannd Tyagi (@SkanndTyagi) January 29, 2015

Another one for gym-goers who want to help their dog get in better shape. As you might have guessed from the name, it’s a treadmill for your dog.

Might we suggest taking your canine friend for a few more walks outside instead?

Most dog owners want to keep their pets off the dining table but this one can bring your dog up to join you at dinner.

This chair clips onto the side of your table allowing smaller dogs to clamber in and join you at the table.

It’s universally agreed upon that alcohol-free beer is pretty terrible. Unless you’re a dog of course, in which case it’s kind of your only option.

This beer is designed for dogs and given some meaty flavours so every pooch will love it. We don’t necessarily understand it but hey, who are we to judge?

Cookie is here at @SacBeerGarden trying out the dog friendly beer! 100% of Bowser beer sold tonight goes to the @SacramentoSPCA pic.twitter.com/9A5y4VaXCV — Sacramento SPCA (@SacramentoSPCA) July 13, 2017

If you’re super close to your dog and hate to leave him behind when you’re out this could be for you.

Pet carrier / Crochet dog carrier / Dog sling carrier by BubaDog https://t.co/PYSKg9aCUM pic.twitter.com/4SCPp3U19m — Crafters Lounge (@crafterslounge1) January 24, 2016

Okay, to be exact these are ‘iced treats’ because they contain no dairy whatsoever.

They do come in three fruity flavours (dogs are omnivorous and enjoy eating fruit to supplement their diets).

The same company also makes popcorn for dogs if you really want to treat your pooch!

Safe to say, Audible For Dogs really is the tip of the iceberg when it comes to unusual dog accessories…