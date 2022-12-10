The global technology industry experienced a 10% drop in new job postings related to internet of things in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics. This compares to a 10% decrease in the previous quarter and a 15% increase versus Q3 2021.

Notably, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers jobs accounted for an 18% share of the global technology industry’s internet of things-related total new job postings in Q3 2022, down 16% over the prior quarter.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive internet of things-related hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers, with a share of 18%, emerged as the top internet of things-related job roles within the technology industry in Q3 2022, with new job postings drop by 16% quarter-on-quarter. Computer and Information Systems Managers came in second with a share of 5% in Q3 2022, with new job postings drop by 20% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent internet of things roles include Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a 4% share in Q3 2022, Marketing and Sales Managers with a 4% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in technology industry accounted for 12% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q3 2022 were Amazon Web Services , Renesas Electronics , Telus and CommScope HoldingInc. Together they accounted for a combined share of 12% of all internet of things-related active jobs in the technology industry.

Amazon Web Services posted 1,419 internet of things-related new jobs in Q3 2022, Renesas Electronics 1,316 jobs, Telus 963 jobs, and CommScope HoldingInc 823 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by the US with a 43% share of total active job postings, Q3 2022

The largest share of internet of things-related new job postings in the technology industry in Q3 2022 was in the US with 43% followed by Canada (10%) and Germany (9%). The share represented by the US was 4% lower than the 47% share it accounted for in Q2 2022.