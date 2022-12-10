The global technology industry experienced a 10% drop in new job postings related to internet of things in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics. This compares to a 10% decrease in the previous quarter and a 15% increase versus Q3 2021.
Notably, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers jobs accounted for an 18% share of the global technology industry’s internet of things-related total new job postings in Q3 2022, down 16% over the prior quarter.
Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers, with a share of 18%, emerged as the top internet of things-related job roles within the technology industry in Q3 2022, with new job postings drop by 16% quarter-on-quarter. Computer and Information Systems Managers came in second with a share of 5% in Q3 2022, with new job postings drop by 20% over the previous quarter.
The other prominent internet of things roles include Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a 4% share in Q3 2022, Marketing and Sales Managers with a 4% share of new job postings.
The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q3 2022 were Amazon Web Services , Renesas Electronics , Telus and CommScope HoldingInc. Together they accounted for a combined share of 12% of all internet of things-related active jobs in the technology industry.
Amazon Web Services posted 1,419 internet of things-related new jobs in Q3 2022, Renesas Electronics 1,316 jobs, Telus 963 jobs, and CommScope HoldingInc 823 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.
The largest share of internet of things-related new job postings in the technology industry in Q3 2022 was in the US with 43% followed by Canada (10%) and Germany (9%). The share represented by the US was 4% lower than the 47% share it accounted for in Q2 2022.