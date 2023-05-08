The global technology industry experienced a 31% rise in company filings mentions of internet of things in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by Telus with 54% year-on-year decrease, according to GlobalData’s analysis of over 702 technology company filings. The growing application of Internet of Things will prove to have a transformative impact across multiple sectors. GlobalData’s Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size, Share and Trends, Analysis and Forecast report helps keep abreast of the latest trends in Internet of Things, market opportunity forecast and the competitive landscape. Buy the report here.

Notably, internet of things was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q1 2023, ranking highest in terms of mentions, ahead of governance and environment, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the technology industry, Telus had the greatest increase in references for internet of things in Q1 2023, compared with the previous quarter. GlobalData identified 73 internet of things-related sentences in the company's filings - 10% of all sentences - and an increase of 200% in Q1 2023 compared with Q4 2022. Cellnex Telecom's mentions of internet of things rose by 1500% to 64 and NXP Semiconductors's by 100% to 58 and BCE's by 4000% to 41 and Telia Co's by 1600% to 35.

GlobalData's Company Filings Analytics also applies sentiment weight to reference sentences, based on whether the sentences are positive, negative, or neutral. Starting at 100 in 2020, an index over 100 is more positive. The overall index for internet of things in Q1 2023 was 100.

