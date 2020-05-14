GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the world's biggest industries. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Verdict lists the top five terms tweeted on IoT in Q1 2020, based on data from GlobalData’s Influencer Platform. The top tweeted terms are the trending industry discussions happening on Twitter by key individuals (influencers) as tracked by the platform.

1. Artificial intelligence – 7,534 mentions

Tech innovations in the form of robotics, automated parking, and more, the use cases of artificial intelligence across industries such as retail, automotive, and smart cities, were popularly discussed in Q1 2020. According to a video shared by Evan Kirstel, a top B2B influencer, buyers can shop for they wanted at stores in just 14 seconds, much like the Amazon Go stores that allows cashierless shopping by infusing sensors all over the stores that tracks what customers maybe buying after scanning the app, after which buyers just walk away with their products.

Mike Quindazzi, a digital alliances sales leader, further shared a video on new automated parking that saves both time and space. The P+ smart parking system is developed by Smart Parking Solution, and can park cars in 90 seconds saving time, effort, and space.

In other news, Marcus Borba, a global thought leader and influencer, shared a video on how a pair of contact lenses could provide black mirror vision. The tiny computer screen on the lenses will prompt with directions without having to look on the road, and also provide real time information about people and places.

2. Big data – 3,942 mentions

Leading investments in big data during the year, use cases of the technology across industries such as retail, and the amount of world data having been created in the past two years, were some popularly discussed topics during the quarter. According to an article shared by Vala Afshar, a chief digital analyst, some top technology investments to be made by global IT leaders included big data and analytics. The MuleSoft research found 48% of the organisations were currently planning to or already investing in big data and analytics, while 25% were doing the same for streaming big data.

Ronald van Loon, a top technology influencer, further shared an article on how Germany had tested its first driverless tram. The tram used radars, lasers, and cameras to detect obstacles and also stopped when a pram was pushed in front of it. This is being considered relevant and progressive for driverless technology.

In other news, Mike Quindazzi, a digital alliances sales leader, discussed how 92% of the world’s data has been created over just two years.

Technology investments in 2020 — @MuleSoft research of 800 global IT leaders: 1 security

2 analytics

3 multi-cloud

4 #AI / machine learning

5 internet of things #IoT

6 blockchain

7 API monetization

8 streaming big data

9 VR/AR

10 microservices

11 chatbots https://t.co/QEhAIsNGHf pic.twitter.com/H0Tbznbyos 3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) March 4, 2020

3. Machine learning – 3,897 mentions

The application of machine learning across industries such as retail, agriculture, and entertainment, were popularly discussed during this quarter. For instance, Mike Quindazzi, a digital alliances sales leader, shared an article on how robots are leveraging the machine learning technology to harvest lettuce. The article noted that the Cambridge University developed Vegbot helps humans tackle the back-breaking task, by identifying and harvesting iceberg lettuce.

Vala Afshar, the chief digital evangelist and columnist, meanwhile tweeted on the future of retail being powered by technologies such as machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision, extended reality, and IoT, among others.

In other news, Ronald van Loon, a top technology influencer, shared a video on how a researcher integrated augmented reality with machine learning and music to create sound beats.

4. 5G – 3,180 mentions

Ways in which 5G will transform the world, top technologies of the next decade, and how 5G is expected to create global economic value in the coming two decades, were some widely discussed topics during Q1 2020. According to an article shared by Ronald van Loon, a top technology influencer, telecommunication companies need to stay ahead of the 5G curve. The article noted that this could be a golden opportunity for communications service providers who can create value added services to enable economic development.

Evan Kirstel, a top B2B influencer, meanwhile tweeted on how 5G networks will enable new customer experiences.

In other news, Vala Afshar, a chief digital evangelist, tweeted on the 17 technologies of the next decade which included AI, IoT, blockchain, 3D print, mobile, autonomous, mobile internet, and 5G, among others.

5. Digital transformation – 2,334 mentions

Digital transformation trends shaping 2020, tech disruptions, and how the integration of technologies underpinned by IoT can catalyse digital transformation and social change, were popularly discussed during the quarter. For example, an article shared by Andreas Staub, a business development and digital transformation leader, describes the five stages of digital disruption. The article noted IoT to be at the fourth stage of disruption, enabling end-to-end view of a product, right from manufacture, distribution, to retail and use, thereby saving costs and effort.

Dr Sally Eaves, dealing in tech innovation, education, and business, tweeted on how the integration of technologies such as AI, 5G and robotics, underpinned by IoT, can help catalyse digital transformation and social change. The influencer further added the need to move from silo action to sectoral.

In other news, Tamara McCleary, a technology futurist and business thought leader, shared an article on IoT being the key to a better tomorrow, and overcoming its challenges. Consumer spending on IoT-connected devices such as fitness trackers, security systems, and thermostats that contributed significantly to wirelessly connected devices would be in place this year, the article noted.

