IoT services announcement highlights

Global Industrial IoT Services news from leading mobile operators was extremely diverse from May to October 2022, as mobile operators added capabilities ranging from vertical solutions and partnerships for smart metering, asset management, smart city, industrial predictive maintenance, security monitoring, autonomous vehicles, and agriculture, to global roaming and precision location services. Services enhancing sustainability have also enriched IoT portfolios, while integration of Leo satellite capabilities with operators’ cellular networks is a key trend aiming to expand coverage.

European Operators

European announcements were extremely diverse and included enabling technology such as positioning systems, machine learning/AI, satellite integration, and management platforms as well as specific use case solutions often driven from partner alliances. Use cases focused on construction management, robotics, wildfire prevention, smart farming, emissions reduction, asset tracking, inventory and supply chain management, telemedicine, and road safety.

Vodafone

Vodafone and Topcon Positioning Group are developing a mass-market precise positioning system to locate IoT devices, machinery, and vehicles with greater accuracy than global navigation satellite systems. Extreme E team embarked on a fire prevention campaign in Sardinia, Italy, in partnership with Vodafone Business to leverage Vodafone’s IoT expertise to prevent wildfires. Hugh Lowe Farms, the Wimbledon Tennis Championship’s exclusive strawberry supplier, is piloting Vodafone IoT technology to help optimize its farming. Vodafone stated that IoT is helping many businesses globally to become more energy efficient. Nearly half (49%) of its 150 million IoT connections enabled customers to reduce their own emissions in 2021, avoiding an estimated 15.6m tons of CO2.

Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom contracted with PERI , a manufacturer of formwork and scaffolding technology. Telekom supplies a tracker for the formwork used by PERI in the construction field which records data when formwork is shipped, for inventory and warehouse management, and combating theft. Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile US announced that cleaning technology company ICE Cobotics is a new customer for IoT connectivity, with a deal covering 7,500 autonomous robots. Deutsche Telekom announced that its subsidiary T-Systems will partner with Envision Digital , an AIoT software provider for the deployment of AI and IoT for reduction of CO2 emissions in Germany. Belgian IIoT firm Sensolus partnered with Deutsche Telekom for an asset tracking solution. Sensolus’ GPS trackers use NB-IoT and can withstand adverse weather conditions; they feature intelligent motion and tilt detection and can collect data such as temperature and filling levels. T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom announced that Spoke, a platform for safety, connectivity, and rich rider experiences, will use T-IoT to help bicyclists and motorists share the road more safely. Deutsche Telekom partnered with Commerzbank to develop digital supply chain systems with integrated financial services using 5G, AI, IoT, blockchain, sensors, and cloud technology. The goal is to offer enterprises efficient and transparent supply chains, intelligent warehouse management, and automated financial services.

Orange Business Services

Veolia partnered with Orange Business Services to support growth of its digital management platform, Hubgrade, the development of an IoT gateway, and exploration of services around ML. Enovacom , the Orange Business Services healthcare subsidiary, announced the acquisition of Exelus , a French telemedicine company. Enovacom will leverage its telemedicine market experience within networks, 5G, IoT, interoperability, and data security.

Telefónica

Telefónica Tech added a new product category, Sustainable Mobility, to include the portfolio of preventive security company which will provide IoT-enabled smart helmets across Telefónica’s footprint to capture information managed and analyzed on Telefónica Tech’s Kite platform. Use cases for the data include accident reporting and exchanging information with vehicles, traffic lights, and radar. Telefónica is working with Sateliot to develop a connectivity service with dual 5G/NB-IoT technology, in which Sateliot’s new low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network will be integrated with Telefónica’s terrestrial NB-IoT networks. Telefónica Tech announced a security monitoring service which inspects network traffic to visualize assets connected to the network and highlight vulnerabilities and threats. The service is based on the technology of Nozomi Networks , bundled with managed services from Telefónica Tech.

US Operators

There were fewer announcements from the US operators than in past six-month periods, but they included new developer kits, greenhouse gas reduction solutions, wireless WAN solutions for IoT, fleet management enhancements for EVs, and network planning platforms.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile US launched its first IoT Developer Kit, available through T-Mobile DevEdge, the self-serve developer platform that it launched earlier this year. DevEdge and the IoT Developer Kit democratize access to the network, making it fast, easy, and simple for developers to create connected solutions.

AT&T

Salesforce and AT&T teamed to cut greenhouse gas emissions from IoT connected devices, such as construction equipment and transportation infrastructure. The goal is to slash GG emissions by 1 billion metric tons by 2035 using connectivity-based solutions. AT&T launched AT&T Managed Wireless WAN, a solution that provides quick-to-deploy, secure, and flexible wireless cellular connectivity to field locations. Plans for future additions to the service include support for in-vehicle and IoT use cases, enhanced routing, and security features.

Verizon

Verizon launched a solution for its fleet management platform, Verizon Connect Reveal, developed for electric vehicles. Reveal customers can differentiate their EVs from gas-powered vehicles, maximize uptime by seeing EV charging and battery status, and uncover hidden costs. Verizon designed a homegrown 5G Network Planning Platform (NPP ) to transform mobile and edge computing and open the door to the next generation of analytics, automation, AI, and IoT applications.