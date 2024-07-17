The acquisition is anticipated to expand Accenture’s retail capabilities. Credit: Konektus Photo/Shutterstock.

Accenture, a technology and consultancy services company, has agreed to acquire Logic, a US-based retail technology services company.

The financial details of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

Logic specialises in leveraging technology to increase customer loyalty, revenue, and agility for retailers.

The company brings to Accenture approximately 800 professionals with specialised skills in retail-focused technical strategies, including merchandising, stores, digital, analytics, and cloud services.

Established in 1997 and based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Logic has a global presence with offices in 11 countries, serving more than 150 retail clients.

The move is part of Accenture’s strategy to enhance it capabilities in delivering technology-driven transformations to its retail clients worldwide.

The acquisition is anticipated to expand Accenture’s retail capabilities by adding essential skills in core technologies and platforms, as well as in artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI.

Accenture group chief executive of technology Karthik Narain said: “Today, all business strategies lead to technology. Companies will need to transform every part of their enterprise using cloud, data, and AI to optimise operations and accelerate growth.

“Logic’s digital, data and cloud capabilities, coupled with its deep industry experience, will complement Accenture Technology’s capabilities and further expand our ability to deliver impactful results to our clients.”

Logic co-founder and CEO Bill Szlaius said: “For more than 25 years, our focus at Logic has been helping our retail clients move faster, innovate smarter and thrive in the face of retail disruption.

“Joining Accenture will enable us to expand our reach and accelerate our mission, providing even greater value to our clients and unlocking new growth opportunities for our talented team.”

The completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals.

Earlier this month, Accenture strengthened its semiconductor sector expertise by acquiring Excelmax Technologies, a India-based silicon design specialist.

Excelmax delivers custom silicon solutions for various applications, including data centres, consumer technology, AI, and computational platforms for edge AI deployments, catering to the automotive, telecommunications, and high-tech industries.