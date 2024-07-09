Accenture has bolstered its presence in the semiconductor sector by acquiring Excelmax Technologies, a specialist in silicon design based in Bengaluru, India.
The move is expected to enhance Accenture’s offerings in silicon design and engineering
Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.
Excelmax specialises in delivering custom silicon solutions for a variety of applications such as data centers, consumer technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and computational platforms for edge AI deployments.
It caters to clients operating in the automotive, telecommunications, and high-tech industries.
Accenture said the semiconductor market is witnessing robust growth, fuelled by the increasing need for data center services and the integration of AI and edge computing technologies.
This growth is accompanied by a rising consumer demand for electronics, which in turn is spurring new investments in chip design.
Founded in 2019, Excelmax provides an array of semiconductor solutions, covering the spectrum from high-level design to detailed physical layout ready for manufacturing, including full turnkey execution.
With this acquisition, Accenture adds around 450 professionals to its roster, enhancing its services in areas such as emulation, automotive, physical design, analog, logic design, and verification.
Accenture group chief executive—technology Karthik Narain said: “With the rapid evolution of new technologies like generative AI and the growth of connected products, more intricate, specialized chips with enhanced performance and efficiency are required.
“Our acquisition of Excelmax enhances our expertise across every aspect of silicon design and development—from concept to production—so we can help our clients fuel innovation and drive growth.”
Accenture’s acquisition of Excelmax follows its previous strategic move in 2022, when it added XtremeEDA, a silicon design services company based in Ottawa, Canada, to its portfolio.
In January 2024, Accenture announced the launch of ten innovation hubs dedicated to generative AI (GenAI) worldwide, including one in London.
These hubs are part of Accenture’s substantial $3bn investment in AI, aimed at empowering clients to harness the potential of GenAI.