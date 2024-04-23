IPG Photonics has been granted a patent for an optical fiber connector coupling that allows laser light energy coupling with a male launch connector. The design includes an elastomeric support for centration and compliance during coupling, with heat dissipation capabilities. GlobalData’s report on IPG Photonics gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on IPG Photonics, Welding robots was a key innovation area identified from patents. IPG Photonics's grant share as of February 2024 was 51%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Optical fiber connector coupling for laser radiation source

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: IPG Photonics Corp

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11914199B2) discloses an optical fiber connector coupling designed to connect a laser radiation source to a device. The coupling includes a launch connector with a body portion housing an optical fiber, a male ferrule connected to the fiber, and a compliant elastomeric material block centrally positioned within the body portion. This block provides axial compliancy to the fiber optic line by clamping it securely. The launch connector also features a forward nose piece with a tubular portion containing the optical connection portion, allowing constrained movement within the cavity.



Furthermore, the patented optical fiber connector coupling includes innovative features such as a mechanical connection portion, a forward-facing annular face acting as a stop surface, and a housing with a cavity providing a circumferential gap for movement of the optical portion. The design ensures the optical connection portion is securely housed within the launch connector while allowing radial, forward, and rearward movement. Additionally, the coupling incorporates a grasping portion with a flanged nose piece seated in an annular groove, along with an O-ring for added stability between the components. These features collectively enhance the functionality and reliability of the optical fiber connector coupling for efficient laser radiation transmission to the connected device.

To know more about GlobalData’s detailed insights on IPG Photonics, buy the report here.

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed