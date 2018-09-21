Luke covers sports, tech and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

Diehard Apple fans unsurprisingly queued through the night at Apple stores around the world to get their hands on the latest iPhone model.

The latest Apple handsets, the iPhone XR and the iPhone XS released today. It is the latter model that has stolen the headlines ahead of launch.

Based on the popular iPhone X model that released last year, in appearance not much has changed. However, the iPhone XS features a number of subtle upgrades, including an improved display which offers 60% greater dynamic range when viewing high definition content. It also offers improved touch sensing and facial recognition.

For many iPhone X owners, splashing out on the upgrade will be hard to justify. However, as Apple launches have proved in the past, subtle upgrades and increasingly high prices are unlikely to put consumers off. In fact, forecasts have suggested that Apple will sell 85m XS, XS Max and XR units by the end of the year.

How much does Apple’s latest smartphone cost?

iPhone prices vary greatly depending on where in the world you are. On average, consumers will pay $1,297 for the cheapest iPhone XS model.

However, those in the United States get a far better deal. Prices in the US start at $999 for the smartphone.

Of course, while other countries tend to include taxes in the base price, the US requires sales tax to be paid after purchasing. This depends largely on the state in which the device is purchased. However, Delaware, Montana, Oregon, and New Hampshire do not require sales tax to be paid on retail purchases.

It has previously been found that it would work out cheaper for European consumers to travel to the US to purchase a new Apple handset. However, unfortunately, they would be required to pay taxes upon returning home.

Regardless, it might still work out cheaper for those in Sweden, the country with the highest iPhone XS retail price. Swedish customers will have to shell out 12,795 SEK, approximately $1,456, for the device. Those in Denmark, Norway and Hungary will also be expected to spend more than $1,400.

Why do iPhone prices vary?

Responding to claims that customers in the United Kingdom and other European countries were being charged a premium for iPhone devices last year, Apple claimed that differences in prices are down to foreign exchange rates and distribution costs.

An Apple spokesperson said:

"Apple sets the pricing for its products in US dollars and then adjusts internationally to account for foreign exchange rates and channel distribution costs."

iPhone XS price: How much does the latest iPhone handset cost in your country?

Country Price (local) Price ($) United States of America 999 USD 999 Japan 112,800 JPY 1,000 Canada 1,379 CAD 1,068 Hong Kong 8,599 HKD 1,101 United Arab Emirates 4,229 AED 1,151 Taiwan 35,900 NTD 1,172 Australia 1,629 AUD 1,187 Singapore 1,649 SGD 1,209 Switzerland 1,199 CHF 1,253 New Zealand 1,899 NZD 1,270 China 8,699 RMB 1,271 Mexico 24,499 MXD 1,295 United Kingdom 999 GBP 1,318 Russia 87,990 RUB 1,320 Austria 1,149 EUR 1,352 Germany 1,149 EUR 1,352 Belgium 1,159 EUR 1,363 France 1,159 EUR 1,363 Netherlands 1,159 EUR 1,364 Poland 4,949 PLN 1,365 Czech Republic 29,900 CZK 1,380 India 99,900 RS 1,386 Finland 1,179 EUR 1,387 Ireland 1,179 EUR 1,387 Portugal 1,159 EUR 1,387 Spain 1,159 EUR 1,387 Italy 1,189 EUR 1,399 Denmark 8,899 KR 1,404 Norway 11,490 NOK 1,411 Hungary 399,990 HUF 1,453 Sweden 12,795 SEK 1,456

