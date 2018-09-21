Diehard Apple fans unsurprisingly queued through the night at Apple stores around the world to get their hands on the latest iPhone model.

The latest Apple handsets, the iPhone XR and the iPhone XS released today. It is the latter model that has stolen the headlines ahead of launch.

Based on the popular iPhone X model that released last year, in appearance not much has changed. However, the iPhone XS features a number of subtle upgrades, including an improved display which offers 60% greater dynamic range when viewing high definition content. It also offers improved touch sensing and facial recognition.

For many iPhone X owners, splashing out on the upgrade will be hard to justify. However, as Apple launches have proved in the past, subtle upgrades and increasingly high prices are unlikely to put consumers off. In fact, forecasts have suggested that Apple will sell 85m XS, XS Max and XR units by the end of the year.

How much does Apple’s latest smartphone cost?

iPhone prices vary greatly depending on where in the world you are. On average, consumers will pay $1,297 for the cheapest iPhone XS model.

However, those in the United States get a far better deal. Prices in the US start at $999 for the smartphone.

Of course, while other countries tend to include taxes in the base price, the US requires sales tax to be paid after purchasing. This depends largely on the state in which the device is purchased. However, Delaware, Montana, Oregon, and New Hampshire do not require sales tax to be paid on retail purchases.

It has previously been found that it would work out cheaper for European consumers to travel to the US to purchase a new Apple handset. However, unfortunately, they would be required to pay taxes upon returning home.

Regardless, it might still work out cheaper for those in Sweden, the country with the highest iPhone XS retail price. Swedish customers will have to shell out 12,795 SEK, approximately $1,456, for the device. Those in Denmark, Norway and Hungary will also be expected to spend more than $1,400.

Why do iPhone prices vary?

Responding to claims that customers in the United Kingdom and other European countries were being charged a premium for iPhone devices last year, Apple claimed that differences in prices are down to foreign exchange rates and distribution costs.

An Apple spokesperson said:

“Apple sets the pricing for its products in US dollars and then adjusts internationally to account for foreign exchange rates and channel distribution costs.”

Country Price (local) Price ($)
United States of America 999 USD 999
Japan 112,800 JPY 1,000
Canada 1,379 CAD 1,068
Hong Kong 8,599 HKD 1,101
United Arab Emirates 4,229 AED 1,151
Taiwan 35,900 NTD 1,172
Australia 1,629 AUD 1,187
Singapore 1,649 SGD 1,209
Switzerland 1,199 CHF 1,253
New Zealand 1,899 NZD 1,270
China 8,699 RMB 1,271
Mexico 24,499 MXD 1,295
United Kingdom 999 GBP 1,318
Russia 87,990 RUB 1,320
Austria 1,149 EUR 1,352
Germany 1,149 EUR 1,352
Belgium 1,159 EUR 1,363
France 1,159 EUR 1,363
Netherlands 1,159 EUR 1,364
Poland 4,949 PLN 1,365
Czech Republic 29,900 CZK 1,380
India 99,900 RS 1,386
Finland 1,179 EUR 1,387
Ireland 1,179 EUR 1,387
Portugal 1,159 EUR 1,387
Spain 1,159 EUR 1,387
Italy 1,189 EUR 1,399
Denmark 8,899 KR 1,404
Norway 11,490 NOK 1,411
Hungary 399,990 HUF 1,453
Sweden 12,795 SEK 1,456

 

