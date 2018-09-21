Diehard Apple fans unsurprisingly queued through the night at Apple stores around the world to get their hands on the latest iPhone model.
The latest Apple handsets, the iPhone XR and the iPhone XS released today. It is the latter model that has stolen the headlines ahead of launch.
Based on the popular iPhone X model that released last year, in appearance not much has changed. However, the iPhone XS features a number of subtle upgrades, including an improved display which offers 60% greater dynamic range when viewing high definition content. It also offers improved touch sensing and facial recognition.
For many iPhone X owners, splashing out on the upgrade will be hard to justify. However, as Apple launches have proved in the past, subtle upgrades and increasingly high prices are unlikely to put consumers off. In fact, forecasts have suggested that Apple will sell 85m XS, XS Max and XR units by the end of the year.
How much does Apple’s latest smartphone cost?
iPhone prices vary greatly depending on where in the world you are. On average, consumers will pay $1,297 for the cheapest iPhone XS model.
However, those in the United States get a far better deal. Prices in the US start at $999 for the smartphone.
Of course, while other countries tend to include taxes in the base price, the US requires sales tax to be paid after purchasing. This depends largely on the state in which the device is purchased. However, Delaware, Montana, Oregon, and New Hampshire do not require sales tax to be paid on retail purchases.
It has previously been found that it would work out cheaper for European consumers to travel to the US to purchase a new Apple handset. However, unfortunately, they would be required to pay taxes upon returning home.
Regardless, it might still work out cheaper for those in Sweden, the country with the highest iPhone XS retail price. Swedish customers will have to shell out 12,795 SEK, approximately $1,456, for the device. Those in Denmark, Norway and Hungary will also be expected to spend more than $1,400.
Why do iPhone prices vary?
Responding to claims that customers in the United Kingdom and other European countries were being charged a premium for iPhone devices last year, Apple claimed that differences in prices are down to foreign exchange rates and distribution costs.
An Apple spokesperson said:
“Apple sets the pricing for its products in US dollars and then adjusts internationally to account for foreign exchange rates and channel distribution costs.”
|Country
|Price (local)
|Price ($)
|United States of America
|999 USD
|999
|Japan
|112,800 JPY
|1,000
|Canada
|1,379 CAD
|1,068
|Hong Kong
|8,599 HKD
|1,101
|United Arab Emirates
|4,229 AED
|1,151
|Taiwan
|35,900 NTD
|1,172
|Australia
|1,629 AUD
|1,187
|Singapore
|1,649 SGD
|1,209
|Switzerland
|1,199 CHF
|1,253
|New Zealand
|1,899 NZD
|1,270
|China
|8,699 RMB
|1,271
|Mexico
|24,499 MXD
|1,295
|United Kingdom
|999 GBP
|1,318
|Russia
|87,990 RUB
|1,320
|Austria
|1,149 EUR
|1,352
|Germany
|1,149 EUR
|1,352
|Belgium
|1,159 EUR
|1,363
|France
|1,159 EUR
|1,363
|Netherlands
|1,159 EUR
|1,364
|Poland
|4,949 PLN
|1,365
|Czech Republic
|29,900 CZK
|1,380
|India
|99,900 RS
|1,386
|Finland
|1,179 EUR
|1,387
|Ireland
|1,179 EUR
|1,387
|Portugal
|1,159 EUR
|1,387
|Spain
|1,159 EUR
|1,387
|Italy
|1,189 EUR
|1,399
|Denmark
|8,899 KR
|1,404
|Norway
|11,490 NOK
|1,411
|Hungary
|399,990 HUF
|1,453
|Sweden
|12,795 SEK
|1,456
