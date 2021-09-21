The technology industry is seeing changes in cloud investment across several key metrics, according to an analysis of GlobalData figures.

Cloud is one of the key themes across global industries, with top companies around the world completing cloud deals, hiring for cloud roles and mentioning it in company reports at the start of 2021.

GlobalData’s thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information on hiring, deals, patents and more by topic to see which industries are best placed to weather the disruptions coming their way.

These themes, of which cloud is one, are best thought of as “issues that keep a CEO awake at night”, and by tracking them, it becomes possible to ascertain which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels.

One area in which there has been a decrease in cloud investment among technology companies is in the number of deals. GlobalData figures show that there were 1,039 deals in technology in the second quarter of 2019. By the second quarter of 2021, that number was 860.

Hiring patterns within the technology sector as a whole are pointing towards an increase in the level of attention being shown to roles related to cloud. There were 272,917 actively advertised-for open technology roles within the industry in the second quarter of this year, up from 98,502 in the same quarter last year.

It is also apparent from an analysis of keyword mentions in financial filings that cloud is occupying the minds of technology companies to a lesser extent.

Cloud was mentioned in 489 company reports of the biggest technology companies in Q2 2021. This figure represents a decrease compared to the same period in 2019, when 959 industry filings mentioned cloud.

Cloud is decreasingly fueling innovation in the technology sector. There were, on average, 2,541 technology patents related to cloud granted in the second quarter of 2019. That figure has fallen to 1,062 patents in the last quarter of 2020.