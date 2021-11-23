The global technology industry noticed a 4.0% drop in IT hiring activity in October 2021 over the previous month, led by Cognizant Technology Solutions 14.11% share, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics database.

The technology industry’s overall hiring activity declined 0.47% when compared with September 2021.

Noticeably, IT jobs accounted for a 32.37% share of the global technology industry’s hiring activity in October 2021, down 1.71% over the last three-month average share.

According to GlobalData, IT job opportunities available at the end of October 2021 were 5.1% lower when compared with the previous month.

The decrease was a result of 11.42% higher job postings as compared to job closures during the month.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive technology IT hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers with a share of 74.86% emerged as the top IT occupation in the technology hiring activity in October 2021, a 15.24% decline over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in second with a share of 9.83% in October 2021, down 8.15% over the previous month.

The other prominent IT roles include Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a 6.52% share in October 2021, a decline of 3.96% over the previous month, and Computer Support Specialists with a 4.94% share in October 2021 and a drop of 7.66% over September 2021.

Top five technology companies by recruitment activity in October 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 23.55% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of global technology industry during October 2021 over September 2021.

Cognizant Technology Solutions posted 9,919 IT jobs in October 2021 and registered a rise of 1.15% over the previous month, followed by International Business Machines with 4,787 jobs and a 34.82% decline. Accenture with 3,926 IT jobs and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone with 2,323 jobs, recorded a 50.88% decline and a 19.14% drop, respectively, while Capgemini recorded a 0.68% rise with 1,921 job postings during October 2021.

Regional composition of IT hiring in technology industry

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in October 2021 with a 45.17% share, which marked a 10.41% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 37.29%, registering an 18.36% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 15.18% share and a 9.21% drop over September 2021.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 1.39% and a month-on-month rise of 10.5%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.88%, registering a 28.75% decrease over the previous month.