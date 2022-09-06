IT hiring in global technology industry drops 6.8% in August 2022

The global technology industry noticed a 6.8% drop in IT hiring activity in August 2022 over the previous month, led by Accenture’s 5.86% share, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics database.

The technology industry’s overall hiring activity declined 3.05% when compared with July 2022.

Noticeably, IT jobs accounted for a 24.93% share of the global technology industry’s hiring activity in August 2022, down 1.17% over the last three-month average share.

According to GlobalData, IT job opportunities available at the end of August 2022 were 11.43% lower when compared with the previous month.

The decrease was a result of 27.02% higher job postings as compared to job closures during the month.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive technology IT hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers with a share of 57.91% emerged as the top IT occupation in the technology hiring activity in August 2022, a 12.95% decline over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in second with a share of 14.9% in August 2022, up 0.19% over the previous month.

The other prominent IT roles include Computer and Information Analysts with a 12.09% share in August 2022, a decline of 8.14% over the previous month, and Computer Support Specialists with a 7.59% share in August 2022 and a rise of 11.82% over July 2022.

Top five technology companies by recruitment activity in August 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 32.62% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of global technology industry during August 2022 over July 2022.

Accenture posted 2,490 IT jobs in August 2022 and registered a drop of 54.7% over the previous month, followed by International Business Machines with 1,655 jobs and a 38.27% decline. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone with 1,599 IT jobs and Oracle with 1,453 jobs, recorded a 12.05% decline and a 5.21% rise, respectively, while Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson recorded a 4.07% rise with 1,330 job postings during August 2022.

Regional composition of IT hiring in technology industry

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in August 2022 with a 50.29% share, which marked a 2.41% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 30.14%, registering a 21.99% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 16.54% share and a 6.62% rise over July 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.71% and a month-on-month drop of 8.92%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.32%, registering a 1.23% decrease over the previous month.