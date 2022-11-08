IT hiring in global technology industry drops 7.2% in October 2022

The global technology industry noticed a 7.2% drop in IT hiring activity in October 2022 over the previous month, led by Accenture’s 9.36% share, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics database.

The technology industry’s overall hiring activity declined 8.28% when compared with September 2022.

Noticeably, IT jobs accounted for a 25.35% share of the global technology industry’s hiring activity in October 2022, down 0.01% over the last three-month average share.

According to GlobalData, IT job opportunities available at the end of October 2022 were 11% lower when compared with the previous month.

The decrease was a result of 26.91% higher job postings as compared to job closures during the month.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive technology IT hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers with a share of 59.87% emerged as the top IT occupation in the technology hiring activity in October 2022, a 17.15% decline over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in second with a share of 14.97% in October 2022, down 21.88% over the previous month.

The other prominent IT roles include Computer and Information Analysts with an 11.64% share in October 2022, a decline of 30.16% over the previous month, and Computer Support Specialists with a 5.97% share in October 2022 and a drop of 27.72% over September 2022.

Top five technology companies by recruitment activity in October 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 10.52% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of global technology industry during October 2022 over September 2022.

Accenture posted 3,570 IT jobs in October 2022 and registered a drop of 11.83% over the previous month, followed by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson with 1,310 jobs and a 10.88% decline. DXC Technology with 1,305 IT jobs and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone with 1,298 jobs, recorded a 78.28% growth and a 21.29% drop, respectively, while UST Global recorded a flat growth with 1,248 job postings during October 2022.

Regional composition of IT hiring in technology industry

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in October 2022 with a 48.99% share, which marked a 21.47% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 28.69%, registering a 28.34% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 19.32% share and a 7.83% drop over September 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 1.59% and a month-on-month drop of 7.04%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.41%, registering a 6.61% decrease over the previous month.