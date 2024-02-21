Even when commuting or on the go, people turn to mobile casual gaming. Credit: FOTOGRIN via Shutterstock.

Gaming has a profound impact of the society and economy in Japan.

As the home of console makers such as Sony, Nintendo and Sega, Japan has a vast console gaming market. It is also the headquarter of a number of well-known game developers such as Bandai Namco, FromSoftware and Square Enix.

Additionally, with more people working hybrid, as an aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for households’ social and entertainment life is thriving, fostering the revenue growth of the gaming market.

Even when commuting or on the go, people turn to mobile casual gaming, over high smartphone ownership and high-speed mobile broadband.

Given favourable underlying conditions, the gaming ARPU will increase from $22.61 in 2022 to $30.26 in 2027.

This is supported by the growing adoption of Free-to-Play games particularly on mobile platforms such as Genshin Impact, which allows users to buy limited addition skins, weapons and characters via microtransactions.