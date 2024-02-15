Japan’s ruling party, the Liberal Democratic Party, is gearing up to present a proposal urging the government to enact legislation overseeing generative AI technologies.
According to the Nikkei Business Daily, the party’s AI project team aims to formulate preliminary regulations, including penalties, targeting foundation model developers like Microsoft-backed OpenAI, to navigate challenges such as disinformation and rights infringement associated with AI.
The proposed legislation is a response to the growing need for comprehensive regulations that can govern the ethical and responsible use of AI technologies.
The Liberal Democratic Party’s AI project team is reportedly working on drafting rules that will not only establish a framework for AI development but also impose penalties for violators.
Major players in the AI landscape, including OpenAI, are expected to be subject to these regulations.
The initiative mirrors recent developments in the European Union, where countries endorsed a political deal in December, bringing the bloc closer to adopting rules governing the use of AI models.
The EU’s proactive approach in regulating AI has set a precedent, prompting other nations to expedite their efforts to establish comprehensive AI legislation.
Various governments worldwide, including the US and China, are actively exploring ways to regulate AI technologies amid concerns about their societal impact and potential risks.
Japan’s move aligns with the global trend of addressing AI-related challenges through legislative frameworks that ensure ethical development and usage of these powerful technologies.
As the debate on AI regulation continues globally, Japan’s ruling party aims to contribute to shaping the landscape for responsible AI development and deployment.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The proposed legislation is expected to undergo thorough scrutiny and discussions within the government, with the goal of implementation by the year 2024.