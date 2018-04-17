Billy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach him at billy.bambrough@verdict.co.uk

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Japan’s Abe meets US President Donald Trump for the sixth time

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is flying to the US state of Florida to meet with US President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago retreat today — the sixth meeting between the two leaders since Trump came to power a little over a year ago.

Trump has forged close ties with Abe over rounds of golf during Abe’s US trips and Trump’s visit to Tokyo last November.

This two-day meeting comes ahead of a highly anticipated summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in late May or early June.

The first time Abe visited Mar-a-Lago in February last year, North Korea launched a ballistic missile test.

Adult film star Stormy Daniels gives first live TV interview

Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who alleges that she had an affair with US President Donald Trump in 2006, will give her first live interview on ABC’s The View today.

Daniels — who claims she was paid to keep quiet about the affair — yesterday attended a court hearing for Trump’s lawyer.

Michael Cohen, the president’s long-time personal attorney, was in court to argue that documents seized in an FBI raid be returned to him.

Cohen has admitted paying $130,000 to Daniels back in 2016 though Trump denies they had a relationship.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May to reassure Windrush generation

The UK’s Prime Minister Theresa May will today seek to reassure Caribbean leaders that the so-called Windrush generation will not be deported over paperwork issues.

The government has apologised after it emerged that some people who arrived from the Commonwealth decades ago as children were now being incorrectly identified as illegal immigrants.

May will talk to the leaders at a Commonwealth meeting in London later.

The Windrush generation were the first wave of immigrants to arrive to the UK from the Caribbean in 1948 after the British Government invited 492 West Indians to the country to fill shortages in the labour market and help re-build the post-war nation, with a right of abode granted to live and work in the UK freely.