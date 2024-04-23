JFrog has been granted a patent for a method, system, and device for distributing software releases. The technology involves generating a release bundle with checksums and metadata, sending it to a node device, and authorizing file transfer to memory after verification. GlobalData’s report on JFrog gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on JFrog, Trusted platform module was a key innovation area identified from patents. JFrog's grant share as of February 2024 was 52%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Method for secure software release distribution with checksum verification

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: JFrog Ltd

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11921902B2) outlines a method and system for software release distribution. The method involves receiving a request to initiate a distribution transaction session from a distributor device, generating a software release bundle based on specified files, securing the bundle, and transmitting it to a node device based on distribution parameters. The system includes processors and memory storing instructions to facilitate the distribution process. The method also includes verifying the successful transmission of the secured bundle to authorize the transfer of files to the node device's memory.



Furthermore, the patent details additional features such as retransmission of the secured bundle in case of checksum mismatches, generating checksums for files, attaching a signature to the bundle, and replacing files based on input from the distributor device. The system is designed to track permission levels of release content and generate release bundle information including file metadata. The secured bundle is described as immutable, ensuring the integrity of the distribution process. Overall, the patent provides a comprehensive framework for efficient and secure software release distribution, enhancing the management and transfer of software files between distributor and node devices.

To know more about GlobalData’s detailed insights on JFrog, buy the report here.

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed