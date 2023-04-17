Microsoft and a local Kenyan internet service provider called Indigo Telecom initiated the Mawingu Project in 2013. Credit: Comdas via Shutterstock.

As we continue to navigate the post-pandemic world, it is clear that technology and the internet has become an indispensable part of our lives.

From advanced healthcare solutions to remote learning platforms, the internet has enabled a host of once-unthinkable innovations.

However, while access to the internet has become a basic human right in many parts of the world, there are still several African communities where it is treated as a luxury rather than a necessity. One such community is the town of Nanyuki, Laikipia County, Kenya.

The Mawingu Project

Nanyuki is now home to around 50,000 people, most of whom are smallholder farmers and pastoralists. Access to basic services such as education and healthcare is still a challenge, with children often finding it difficult to walk to school due to improper roads and a lack of proper infrastructure. The median salary in the area ranges between $64 to $92 per month, which is almost the same as what an average internet user in the US spends in a month for their internet connection.

Recognizing the critical role that technology and internet access plays in economic and social development, particularly in rural communities like Nanyuki, Microsoft and a local Kenyan internet service provider called Indigo Telecom initiated the Mawingu Project in 2013.

Since its inception, the Mawingu (which means ‘cloud’ in Swahili) has been highly successful, with more than 200 hotspots installed across rural Kenya. The project has helped to connect thousands of people to the internet, enabling them to access online resources and services that were once out of reach.

Technology is a game changer

One of the most remarkable things about the Mawingu Project is its impact on local communities. By providing internet access, the project has opened new opportunities for education, healthcare, and economic growth. For example, local schools are now able to access online educational resources, healthcare providers can offer telemedicine services, and small businesses can access new markets for their goods and services.

The Mawingu Project’s innovative approach leverages solar power, Wi-Fi hotspots, and affordable data packages, making it a blueprint for organizations seeking to provide internet access to underserved communities.

By using renewable energy sources, the technology project not only bridges the digital divide but also promotes environmental sustainability. Overall, the Mawingu Project is an excellent example of how ESG themes can drive positive change and promote sustainability. By prioritizing sustainability, organizations can create social impact and help ensure that everyone has access to the tools they need to thrive in the digital age.