Concept: American startup Kenzen has released a real-time worker heat monitoring system to predict and prevent illness and injury from heat, over-exertion, and fever. The cloud-based SaaS system involves a wearable PPE device that workers wear on their arms to alert themselves and their supervisors when the core body temperature approaches unsafe levels. Real-time alerts enable immediate intervention and safety from heat injuries.

Nature of Disruption: The wearable device leverages its sensor complement to track multiple physiological and environmental metrics such as skin, activity, heart rate, and ambient temperatures. Data from the sensors help predict core body temperature in real-time. The system sends multi-level alerts to workers through device vibration, iOS or Android app notification, and to supervisors through the web dashboard, indicating that the worker should take a break and allow the body temperature to return to normal levels. Alerts are accompanied by actionable recommendations that advise workers to take a break, find shade, remove excess clothing and equipment, or drink water to reduce body heat. Subsequently, the system sends a ‘back to work’ alert when the worker’s body temperature returns to a safe level. The system’s data can help companies identify heat risk and modify worksites accordingly to improve worker safety, maximize productivity, and manage outcomes. Some of the modifications might include work-rest schedule changes, the addition of water and shade stations, the inclusion of air-conditioned rest areas, and recommendations for pre-staging ice-bath locations during extreme weather and working conditions. The data can also be used to make informed decisions about workplace expenditures like equipment and clothing. The Kenzen system has been piloted on global industrial conglomerate worksites in domains like construction, power, oil and gas, field services, and renewable energy.

Outlook: Workers who are exposed to extreme heat or work in hot environments are at an increased risk of heat stroke, heat exhaustion, and accidental burns. Although heat-related illnesses and injuries are preventable, they can prove to be fatal if not detected on time. Kenzen aims to offer a cloud-based risk management system that would provide real-time insights to prevent heat-related illness and injuries among workers and help companies acclimatize their worksites to improve worker safety. In the future, the startup wishes to introduce open APIs to incorporate the heat management system into large connected-worker platforms. It also expects to receive Intrinsic Safety (IS) certification, required for the use of the system in mining, oil and gas, and other enclosed environments.