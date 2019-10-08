Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

KFC UK & Ireland is rolling out upgraded kitchen management tech in a bid to better handle its growing range of digital platforms.

The upgrade sees the rollout of ConnectSmart Kitchen software, developed by long-time partner QSR Automation, at 900 stores.

It follows a pilot that was, according to QSR, found to reduce order-related errors while improving speed and order time efficiency.

“ConnectSmart Kitchen has become an integral part of our kitchen operations and has helped to ensure in-restaurant and delivery demands are not only achieved but exceeded,” said Brad Scheiner, chief technology officer at KFC UK & Ireland.

“We have seen reduced order errors since the pilot and are looking forward to operational improvements in the entire estate roll out.”

KFC tech upgrade meets growing delivery demand

The kitchen tech means KFC restaurants now have access to live metrics of kitchen performance and the ability to adjust activity levels based on trading times or staffing levels.

The service will give customers better insight into how long they will have to wait for their chicken through a platform called OrderReady, which shows when orders are being prepared and when they are ready to collect

It also allows restaurants to assign certain stations to delivery only. This is particularly key as KFC has been expanding its presence in the delivery space, particularly through food delivery app Deliveroo.

The move will also enable KFC to expand its digital presence to additional platforms, as new tech creates new ways for customers to order food.

“The CSK upgrade will help to future-proof KFC UK & Ireland, considering that the demand for delivery and click and collect continues to grow at a rapid rate; CSK is an essential part of KFC’s digital technology programme,” said Nick Freeston, head of client management at QSR Automation.

Read more: Deliveroo and Domino’s among most-hacked food delivery companies