Kore.ai, an enterprise conversational and generative artificial intelligence (AI) platform provider, has raised $150m in funding.
The funding round was led by FTV Capital and included participation from NVIDIA.
The round was also joined by the company’s existing investors, Vistara Growth, Sweetwater PE, NextEquity, Nicola, and Beedie.
Kore.ai, which is based the Florida, was established in 2014 by Raj Koneru.
It offers a no-code platform that enables businesses to enhance interactions and drive efficiency through AI.
The company plans to use the funding to facilitate growth and the development of its AI solutions.
Kore.ai’s platform is said to offer purpose-built workflows, configurable tools, and a flexible, open architecture.
This enables teams to create custom solutions or deploy pre-built, domain-trained virtual assistants across various industries, including banking, healthcare, and retail, and in functional roles such as IT and HR.
Kore.ai’s customer base comprises prominent financial institutions such as PNC Bank and other large global banks, as well as major brands such as AT&T, Cigna, Coca-Cola, Airbus, and Roche.
It has a global network of offices spanning India, the UK, the Middle East, Japan, South Korea, and Europe.
Kore.ai founder and CEO Raj Koneru said: “We have been working with advanced AI for a decade now – our deep technology expertise and market understanding put us in a prime position to take advantage of the momentum and to do AI right in order to meet growing customer needs.
“Sitting above the infrastructure layer and LLM chaos, our open approach grants businesses freedom of choice with built-in guardrails for effective AI implementation.”
FTV Capital partner Kapil Venkatachalam said: “We have spent significant time examining the landscape and evaluating advanced-AI platforms, and Kore.ai clearly stood out with its proven enterprise-grade platform capabilities, visionary leadership, strong R&D focus, established global customer base and clear path to profitability.”