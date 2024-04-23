KT has been granted a patent for a method of decoding images, involving determining reference sample line index, deriving intra prediction mode based on MPM flag, and performing intra prediction using reference samples. The method optimizes image decoding efficiency by adjusting prediction modes based on block characteristics. GlobalData’s report on KT gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on KT, Adaptive video coding was a key innovation area identified from patents. KT's grant share as of February 2024 was 68%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Decoding method for image with wide angle intra prediction

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: KT Corp

The granted patent (Publication Number: US11930212B2) discloses a method for decoding an image, involving determining a reference sample line index of a current block in the image, deriving an intra prediction mode based on an MPM flag, and performing intra prediction based on reference samples. The method allows for flexibility in deriving the intra prediction mode based on MPM candidates or a default mode, with the default mode representing a Planar mode. Additionally, the number of reference sample lines available for the current block is adaptively determined based on its location within a coding tree unit, ensuring efficient decoding processes.



Furthermore, the patent also covers a method for encoding an image, which includes determining a reference sample line index, obtaining a residual block, and encoding it to generate a bitstream. The encoding process involves encoding the MPM flag based on whether the intra prediction mode is derived from MPM candidates or a default mode, with the default mode representing a Planar mode. The method ensures efficient encoding by adapting the encoding process based on the reference sample line index and the value of the MPM flag. Additionally, a non-transitory computer-readable medium storing compressed image data is also disclosed, including information on reference sample line index and MPM flag values, further enhancing the efficiency of image data compression and storage.

To know more about GlobalData’s detailed insights on KT, buy the report here.

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed