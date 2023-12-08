Largan Precision saw the highest growth of 122% in patent filings and 116% in grants in August in Q3 2023. Compared to Q2 2023, Q3 2023 saw an increase in patent filings by 95% and grants by 46%. GlobalData’s DataBook provides a comprehensive analysis of Largan Precision’s patent filings and grants. Buy the databook here.

Largan Precision has been focused on protecting inventions in United States(US) with 62 publications in Q3 2023

The United States(US) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 39% filings and 47% grants. The United States(US), China(CN), European Patent Office(EPO), and Taiwan(TW) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where Largan Precision is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, Largan Precision has 47% of its grants in United States(US), 33% in China(CN), and 18% in Taiwan(TW).

GeniuS Electronic Optical could be the strongest competitor for Largan Precision

GeniuS Electronic Optical and AAC Technologies secured the top positions according to recent patent publication data.

Patents related to industrial automation and electronic warfare lead Largan Precision's portfolio

Largan Precision has the highest number of patents in industrial automation followed by, electronic warfare and . For industrial automation, nearly 100% of patents were filed and 80% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

Fixed line telephones related patents lead Largan Precision portfolio followed by mobile devices, and consumer devices

Largan Precision has highest number of patents in fixed line telephones followed by mobile devices, consumer devices, interiors and television. For fixed line telephones, nearly 22% of patents were filed and 33% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.



