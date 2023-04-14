Leonardo general manager Lucio Valerio Cioffi (Left) and Cisco Italia CEO Gianmatteo Manghi. Credit: Leonardo/Cisco.

Italian aerospace company Leonardo has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with networking and IT company Cisco Systems to develop technological solutions for the civil and defence industry.

Under the MoU, working groups from Leonardo and San Jose, California-based Cisco will identify areas of cooperation and business opportunities to meet market demand.

They will particularly focus on sectors, including cyber security, secure networking, Internet-of-Things (IoT), the digital workplace and cloud edge computing.

The agreement, among other things, contemplates the creation of prospective integrated solutions based on the respective technological abilities of the two players to cater to the needs of the market.

Leonardo and Cisco plan to develop thorough roadmaps for specific technological fields, such as quantum cryptography, green transition, and security solutions for logistics and transportation using drones and urban security systems.

The firms could also work together on joint commercial offerings by analysing existing solutions for both the national and international markets.

The joint offering could enhance business opportunities and expand the customer base for both companies.

Furthermore, under the agreement, Leonardo and Cisco commit to ensuring each other’s reciprocal economic advantages on concepts that they have already identified and will be finalised in several key programmes.

A steering committee will be constituted to keep track of the partnership’s development and assess the overall effectiveness of the collaboration.

The steering committee will then form specific working groups to actively pursue the said collaborative business prospects.