LinkedIn is currently down according to a number of reports, with many users unable to use a number of features on the business networking platform.

The website is still reachable but many said they were unable to make posts, send InMail or make new connections.

The websites DownDetector and IsItDownRightNow, which monitor reports about sites being down, both show that people are experiencing issues.

There were more than 700 reports on each site, with the number still growing at the time of writing. Many users are being met with an error message when attempting to make posts.

LinkedIn appears to have been down in some capacity since 10:00AM GMT.

I seem to not be able to post on Linkedin this morning! Anyone else having a problem?#linkedin — Joe Bennett (@JoeJKOnline) January 14, 2020

LinkedIn down: European users hit the hardest

The outage map on Downdetector shows that users across the world are experiencing issues, although the vast majority are in Europe – likely due to time differences.

LinkedIn acknowledged the outage on Twitter, with its help page posting that “some members may be experiencing an issue with the site” and that its “working on this as we speak”.

Some members may be experiencing an issue with the site. We're working on this as we speak and will provide updates as we have them. Thanks for your patience! — LinkedIn Help (@LinkedInHelp) January 14, 2020

LinkedIn was temporarily down in July last year, which was resolved within 30 minutes.

A LinkedIn spokesperson told Verdict that it is “aware of this issue and working hard to resolve it as quickly as possible”.

Update: The problem was resolved at 14:15 GMT and the site is now running as normal.

