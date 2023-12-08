Lite-On Technology saw the highest growth of 299% in patent filings in July and 143% in grants in September in Q3 2023. Compared to Q2 2023, Q3 2023 saw an increase in patent filings by 299% and grants by 99%. GlobalData’s DataBook provides a comprehensive analysis of Lite-On Technology’s patent filings and grants. Buy the databook here.

Lite-On Technology has been focused on protecting inventions in China(CN) with 27 publications in Q3 2023

The China(CN) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 29% filings and 52% grants. The United States(US), China(CN), Taiwan(TW), and Japan(JP) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where Lite-On Technology is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, Lite-On Technology has 52% of its grants in China(CN), 24% in United States(US), and 24% in Taiwan(TW).

Chicony Electronics could be the strongest competitor for Lite-On Technology

Chicony Electronics and Apple secured the top positions according to recent patent publication data.

Patents related to industrial automation and climate change lead Lite-On Technology's portfolio

Lite-On Technology has the highest number of patents in industrial automation followed by, climate change and artificial intelligence. For industrial automation, nearly 33% of patents were filed and 8% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

Semiconductors related patents lead Lite-On Technology portfolio followed by optoelectronics, and consumer applications

Lite-On Technology has highest number of patents in semiconductors followed by optoelectronics, consumer applications, computer & peripherals and printed circuit manufacturing. For semiconductors, nearly 10% of patents were filed and 14% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

