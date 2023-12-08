LiveRamp saw the highest growth of 249% in patent filings in August and 49% in grants in July in Q3 2023. Compared to Q2 2023, Q3 2023 saw an increase in patent filings by 24% and grants by 49%. GlobalData’s DataBook provides a comprehensive analysis of LiveRamp’s patent filings and grants. Buy the databook here.
LiveRamp has been focused on protecting inventions in European Patent Office(EPO) with 6 publications in Q3 2023
The European Patent Office(EPO) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 56% filings and 0% grants. The European Patent Office(EPO), United States(US), and World Intellectual Property Organization(WIPO) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where LiveRamp is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, LiveRamp has 100% of its grants in United States(US), 0% in European Patent Office(EPO), and 0% in World Intellectual Property Organization(WIPO).
Patents related to digitalization and cybersecurity lead LiveRamp's portfolio
LiveRamp has the highest number of patents in digitalization followed by, cybersecurity and ecommerce. For digitalization, nearly 47% of patents were filed and 25% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.
Data & database management related patents lead LiveRamp portfolio followed by databases, and security services
LiveRamp has highest number of patents in data & database management followed by databases, security services, endpoint security and access control. For data & database management, nearly 24% of patents were filed and 20% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.
