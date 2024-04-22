Logitech International has been granted a patent for an innovative input device with a depressible element featuring two switches – one contact-based and one contactless. The device’s processors validate signals from both switches to confirm activation, enhancing user experience and functionality. GlobalData’s report on Logitech International gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Logitech International, was a key innovation area identified from patents. Logitech International's grant share as of February 2024 was 73%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11921937B2) discloses an innovative input device featuring a depressible element with both contact-based and contactless switches. The device includes processors that receive signals from these switches to validate the activation of the depressible element. The first switch generates a signal upon activation, while the second switch, which can be optical, capacitive, inductive, piezo, or magnetic, indicates the activation status. The processors validate the activation based on signals from both switches, ensuring accurate input recognition.



Moreover, the patent details the power modes of the contactless switch, highlighting its ability to switch between active and inactive states efficiently. When in the active state, the switch continuously or intermittently detects the activation of the depressible element, consuming more power compared to the inactive state. The switch transitions to the active state upon receiving the first signal and reverts to the inactive state after a period of inactivity. This technology can be applied to various input devices like computer mice and keyboards, enhancing their functionality and power efficiency.

