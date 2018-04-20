Shoshana is a Verdict reporter covering global business, economics, and finance. She can be reached at shoshana.kedem@verdict.co.uk

This year’s London Marathon will take the total the race has raised for charity to over £900 million ($1.2 billion) in its 38 years.

Last year’s marathon took a £61.5 million haul, bringing the race’s total tally to £890 million.

In the last ten years alone, the race has stacked up £436.4 million.

By comparison, the world’s oldest marathon, the Boston marathon has raised a total of $297 million in the last 32 years.

Some 40,000 people are running the race on Sunday.

Here’s how the much the London Marathon raised in 2016 compared to other big marathons.

Marathon Amount raised in 2016 Number of participants 1 London Marathon 59.4 million 38,262 2 Boston Marathon 26 million 30,741 3 New York Marathon 24.1 million 50,000 4 Chicago Marathon 12 million 37,000 5 Tokyo Marathon 2.1 million 36,173

Prize Money

Everyone who makes it across the finish line this year will get a medal, while only four people can take home trophies.

This year’s prizes will be handed to winners by Prince Harry for the elite men’s race, elite women’s race, men’s wheelchair race, and women’s wheelchair race.

The winners of the men and women’s elites will get $55,000 each, while those coming in second will get $30,000.

Those in third place get $22,500, with $15,000 for coming fourth.

A further $100,000 (£70,000) will be split between any runner in the men’s race who finishes in 2:05:00 time, and 2:18:00 in the women’s race.

The 26.2-mile course will weave through central London from the starting line in London’s Blackheath to the finish line on the Mall in front of Buckingham Palace.

Organisers had to whittle down this year’s 386,050 applicants to 40,000. Money raised at this year’s race will go to Teenage Cancer Trust, the official charity of the 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon.