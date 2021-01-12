One of the world’s largest cosmetics companies L’Oreal, has launched the first ever digital make-up line. The move came as a result of more people being forced to work remotely during the pandemic which in turn has led to an increase in the number of people using technology for face to face interactions.

According to L’Oreal, you can use this ‘virtual’ make-up on video calls, showcasing looks that can only be achieved through technology. The brand advertises that its ‘Signature Faces’ collection provides different looks on video calling platforms, Snapchat and Instagram, co-created by its global make-up director Val Garland.

This is not the first time make-up brands have allowed consumers to try on make-up virtually in terms of seeing if an existing product shade suits. However, L’Oreal’s Signature Faces looks are only virtual — so essentially the company is allowing people to try looks they will never actually experience in real life.

‘Signature Faces’ is a line of 10 virtual makeup products on three different themes (Volumising Capsules, Plump Shot, Fire Match); allowing users to apply virtual makeup for their work calls or online parties in just a few clicks.

Move allows L’Oreal to expand its brand name and identity

Its recent offering of the “Signature Face” relates to L’Oreal’s acquisition of AI business ModiFace; an augmented reality filter company, which led to a partnership with Facebook to allow users to ‘try on’ makeup virtually, including products sold by Maybelline, NYX, Giorgio Armani, Yves Saint Laurent, and Urban Decay.

Selfie filters have improved immensely over the past several years, and it is no wonder big brands are tapping into this themselves to expand their brand identity.

In terms of the L’Oreal’s filters, there’s nothing terribly more advanced about them than the makeup-centric selfie filters that have been around on Snapchat for years. However, it will be interesting to see how such a substantial brand leaning in so heavily and pitching the idea that people can use selfie filters during video calls can entice people to use its filters.

Continued investment in beauty tech

L’Oreal has invested heavily in beauty tech in recent years, notably since the inception of its technology incubator in 2012. The brand has gone from strength to strength with ‘My Skin Track UV’ launched at Apple for smart skin tracking to ‘Le Teint Particulier’ advertised as ‘finding the perfect foundation shade to match every skin tone’. The platform has allowed L’Oreal to develop numerous products aimed at plugging market gaps and continuing to meet consumer demands as technology develops.

The strategies and innovations used by L’Oreal should help the company maintain its position as a market leader in the increasingly competitive personal care market.