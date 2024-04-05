Low-code application platforms: Introduction

As the digital landscape continues to expand, businesses are constantly seeking innovative ways to streamline their operations and achieve greater operational agility.

Low-code application platforms have emerged as a significant and impactful solution. In addition to allowing organisations to develop applications with minimal coding, it is a solution that also reduces the dependency on technical expertise.

Our expert buyer’s guide has been researched and written to provide a range of businesses and professionals with valuable information as they look for low code application platform providers.

Understanding low-code application platforms

Low-code application platforms are designed to simplify the application development process.

In addition to allowing users to create applications through graphical user interfaces and configuration, they are also designed and developed to remove the need for traditional hand-coded computer programming.

This innovative approach significantly reduces the complexity, cost, and time required to deliver business applications, something that is valuable to many companies and organisations.

When searching for a low code application development platform, it is important that buyers and procurement decision makers carefully consider several key factors.

In doing so, they can ensure that any chosen solution aligns with their specific business objectives and all technical requirements.

Key considerations: Selecting a low-code platform

Integration Capabilities

With a genuinely robust low-code platform companies should be able to seamlessly integrate it with their existing digital ecosystems and databases.

As well as ensuring data consistency, it can also deliver workflow continuity.

Buyers should search for platforms that offer pre-built connectors, APIs, and web services, allowing for easy integration with third-party services and legacy systems.

Scalability and Performance

As any business grows, its low-code application should be able to scale swiftly and accordingly.

Buyers should carefully evaluate a platform’s ability to handle increased loads and transactions, something which can be achieved without compromising performance.

Considering platforms that offer cloud-native capabilities, allowing for elastic scalability and resilience, is always advisable.

Customisation and Flexibility

While low-code platforms provide a high level of abstraction, there should be room for significant and wide-ranging customisation.

These should be designed and equipped to meet specific business needs and enterprise requirements.

Ensuring that the platform allows for the extension of functionality through custom code when necessary is also essential.

Security and Compliance

Data security and regulatory compliance are crucial and mandatory.

The chosen platform must have robust security features, including user authentication, role-based access control, data encryption, and compliance with industry standards such as GDPR.

User Experience and Design

High-performing, low-code application platforms should offer a wide range of user-friendly design options, each designed to create intuitive and engaging applications.

Buyers should identify platforms with drag-and-drop interfaces, responsive design capabilities, and the ability to preview applications across different devices.

Industries benefiting from low-code application development

Low code application development platforms are extremely versatile and can benefit a wide range of industries, including:

Financial Services: For rapid development of customer-facing applications and internal process automation.

Healthcare: To streamline patient management systems and compliance reporting.

Retail: For creating e-commerce solutions and enhancing customer engagement.

Manufacturing: To optimise supply chain management and inventory tracking.

Government: For improving citizen services and internal workflows.

Industry-leading low-code application platforms

Each company will have specific criteria when selecting the best low-code application platform or provider.

Some of the current market-leading providers and solutions to consider include, but are not necessarily limited to:

OutSystems

Mendix

Microsoft Power Apps

Appian

Salesforce Lightning Platform

Zoho Creator

Pega Platform

Quick Base

Caspio

ServiceNow Now Platform

Nintex Workflow Cloud

Creatio

AgilePoint

Kintone

Betty Blocks

Latest technological advancements in low-code platforms

Some of the latest technological advancements in low-code application platforms are continuing to drive and shape the future of application development.

These advancements include, but are not limited to:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) integration for predictive analytics and intelligent automation.

Advanced data handling and processing capabilities to manage large datasets efficiently.

Enhanced collaboration tools that facilitate real-time co-development and version control.

Progressive Web App (PWA) support for building web applications that offer a native app-like experience.

Increased focus on DevOps practices and continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines.

Low-code data application platforms: Our conclusion

In conclusion, low-code application platforms are revolutionising the way businesses approach application development.

By considering the factors outlined in this guide, organizations can select a platform that not only meets their current needs but also supports their future growth and innovation.

