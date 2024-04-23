Lumen Technologies has patented a method for optimizing streaming quality on client devices by predicting optimal response delays for segment requests based on segment reception rates. The method uses linear regression and Ordinary Least Square techniques to enhance the Adaptive BitRate logic of the player. GlobalData’s report on Lumen Technologies gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Lumen Technologies, Cloud gaming was a key innovation area identified from patents. Lumen Technologies's grant share as of February 2024 was 66%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Method for optimizing video streaming quality based on reception rate

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Lumen Technologies Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11925862B2) outlines a method for playing content streamed in a network on a player of a client device. The content is in the form of a sequence of segments available in multiple quality levels, with the player choosing the quality level based on a parameter representing segment reception rate using an Adaptive BitRate (ABR) logic. The method involves receiving a request for a segment at a specific quality level, estimating an optimal response delay for a different quality level, and providing the requested segment after the delay. The model used for estimation is based on a linear regression of the parameter, determined using Ordinary Least Square techniques.



Furthermore, the patent includes details on additional steps such as training the model from a database of examples, verifying the accuracy of the model, and triggering retraining if necessary. The method also involves storing segments in buffers, with the current segment being provided to a second buffer for playback. The patent also covers the implementation of the method in a client device and a computer-readable medium storing the program for executing the method. Overall, the patent focuses on optimizing the streaming experience by dynamically adjusting the quality of segments based on reception rate parameters, enhancing the viewer's experience while consuming content over a network.

To know more about GlobalData’s detailed insights on Lumen Technologies, buy the report here.

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed