There are few occasions more bound by tradition than Christmas. Since Charles Dickens first set the world dreaming of a white Christmas in 1843 with his publication of A Christmas Carol, few have thought of anything but. From Christmas trees to gift-giving to turkey and trimmings, everything we do at Christmas is dictated by tradition.

Can such a traditional time of year ever really innovate?

Well, Bompas & Parr certainly think so. The ‘multi-sensory experience designers’ based in Bermondsay, London are hosting a Christmas Future dinner. The event will feature chefs preparing a dinner based on future food trends. The Christmas banquet aims to recognise modern scientific research. Elements of the meal are about making Christmas more sustainable, fresher, and healthier.

The idea is to make diners refocus on the most important elements of Christmas dinner. Guests will have to ask themselves whether Christmas traditions are as vital as flavour. Another question raised by the meal is whether Christmas is worth giving up your diet for.

What’s on the menu?

An entire menu for the event isn’t available yet, but what we do know sounds fascinating.

Interesting food options at the event will include sous vide-poached roasted turkey apocalypse, pink slime and pigs ears, and a fermented human saliva palate cleanse. Dessert will be translucent Christmas pudding with liquid nitrogen instant frozen brandy ice cream.

And it’s not just wacky foods on offer either. ‘The Future of Christmas’ dinner will encompass more general trends in dining. For example, the experience will hope to simulate social media interactions with chairs which shuffle guests around and force them to interact with strangers.

Harry Parr, Director of Bompas & Parr, said:

“Most culinary visions of the future tend towards the dystopian – think of the constant science fiction theme of pills as food. But the truth is people want great tasting, healthy food that’s sustainable and environmentally friendly so approaching the challenge of reimagining such an important meal of the year in a way that improves it without diluting its core concepts and flavours was difficult. We’ve created a meal that remains highly recognisable as Christmassy but is equally inventive and disruptive by the same measure.”

The Future of Christmas will be held at The Temple of the Tongue, Bompas & Parr’s studio and research kitchen at 1pm sharp on 15th December.

The event will cost £80 plus a £3 booking fee. Tickets can be purchased here. Every diner will get a whole meal and drinks.