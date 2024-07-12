The Lithium Triangle is an area between Argentina, Bolivia, and Chile, encompassing close to 60% of the world’s lithium resources.

With around 45 million tonnes lying underneath the vast salt flats between the three countries, it is shocking that the Triangle struggles to extract lithium. Lithium-ion batteries are crucial for the development of electric vehicles, especially with US President Biden announcing that he wants half (around eight million) of all cars sold in the US to be electric by 2030.

Lithium water torture

Lithium requires vast amounts of water to extract, approximately 500,000 gallons of water per ton of lithium extracted, posing serious environmental concerns given that the Lithium Triangle is one of the driest places on earth.

While Chile is the second largest producer of lithium in the world, Argentina and Bolivia have historically struggled to extract significant quantities. With production needing to increase by nine times to meet net-zero targets, the countries must find an optimal economic model to ramp up extraction.

Chile

Chile is the biggest producer of lithium in South America, which is expected given extraction began in 1984. Before 2023, lithium was only extracted through two companies: SQM and Albermale. These companies have long felt the ire of the Chilean public for a couple of reasons—aside from the fact that SQM’s principal stockholder and Chile’s ‘Lithium King’ is the son of former dictator Augusto Pinochet.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Firstly, SQM and Albermale are private companies that share profits with shareholders rather than Chileans. Secondly, there has been significant environmental damage in the salt planes where lithium extraction took place. Lower water levels have resulted in the indigenous flamingo population dropping by 10% since 1983, as well as locals struggling to farm and mine. The unrest caused by these factors partially forced Gabriel Boric, the president of Chile, to all-but nationalise the lithium industry last year.

Following this announcement, stock prices of Albermale and SQM fell by 11% and 19%, respectively, despite SQM being granted mining rights in the Atacama Desert until 2060. Boric has promised to honor prior agreements with corporations, with the only viable path for future investment being through partnerships with the government. Given the lack of parliamentary finalisation and long-term outstanding contracts, it will be a while until we see the effects of nationalisation on the Chilean public and economy.

Bolivia

Bolivia is the laggard of the group yet has high aims, with President Luis Acre wanting to make lithium-ion batteries locally by 2025. Despite investing hundreds of millions of dollars into the industry, lithium extraction remains poor.

Lithium production requires specialist equipment that Bolivia cannot source locally, resulting in rushed openings of extraction plants using untested equipment. Infrastructure in the region is limited and the altitude of the salt flats further this problem. Simultaneously, according to a US geological survey, large amounts of Bolivian lithium contain magnesium, making the reserves commercially unviable.

Political instability has been rife in Bolivia. There have been more than 190 coups since the formation of the state in 1825, the most recent of which occurred in June 2024, furthering an already tense relationship with the Bolivian people.

Production is run by YLB, Bolivia’s national lithium extraction firm, and is designated as a strategic resource. This has resulted in a suboptimal foreign investment climate due to Bolivia favouring a slow but sovereign entrance to the global market.

Despite turning away Western investors, last year Bolivia signed deals with Chinese and Russian consortiums to aid investment in the salt flats. Bolivia sits on the largest reserves of lithium in the world but is unable to exploit its position due to an unfavourable investment climate and poor infrastructure.

Argentina

The most promising nation of the three to investors is Argentina, which increased its lithium production by 79% from 2023 to 2024 according to GlobalData. The recent election of Javier Milei has proven promising to businesses, as his decentralised approach has attracted investors from across the world. GlobalData forecasts that Argentina will increase its lithium production to 500,000 tons by 2030, becoming the second-largest producer of lithium in the world by 2026. Milei provides lax regulation for potential businesses, with his openness aiming to increase the amount of salt flat facilities from the current two.

More than 30 global mining conglomerates have encroached on the region, often being rewarded with contracts without consulting or notifying the Argentinian population. Transparency is a key issue in Argentina with sweeping constitutional reforms to the Jujuy province being ushered overnight behind closed doors.

These reforms modified the right to indigenous land and to demonstrate. With rising amounts of Chinese workers replacing Argentinians, and ever-present inflationary pressures, Argentina may not be as stable as investors believe.

The difference in success between the three countries lies in economics and geography. Pinochet recognised the potential of lithium extraction early on, redistributing his economic resources to maximise output regardless of the human and environmental costs. Chile also designated lithium a strategic mineral 12 years ago, pushing the nation up to the second biggest producer of lithium in the world.

Unfavourable geographic and investment climates in Argentina prevented significant industrial development, with Bolivia struggling to mobilise its large, albeit quite poor, workforce to extract the mineral. Argentina has the largest growth, Chile has a head start yet is flatlining, and Bolivia has the most untapped resources yet cannot produce.

OLEC?

Last year, Mexican president Andres Obrador suggested that an OPEC (Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) type organisation for lithium would be ideal to promote growth in the area.

With the demand for lithium increasing, a Lithium Triangle organisation with Brazil and Mexico would control 65% of the world’s lithium and 35% of current production.

However; this is unlikely as lithium isn’t like oil; it isn’t traded like a specialist product or major commodity, making it harder to standardise the price.

Higher lithium prices will make it viable for other countries to develop lithium deposits that were previously too expensive. Chile’s nationalisation and Bolivia’s perpetual struggles to mobilise its reserves, combined with Argentina’s political and economic instability, show that the Lithium Triangle is a region rife with issues yet an area that will determine the future of humanity.

These countries must find stability and a way to efficiently extract lithium if we are to meet climate targets.