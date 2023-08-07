Lyft has been granted a patent for methods and systems to process telematics data. The patent describes a system that obtains telematics information from a device associated with a vehicle, determines anomalous operations of the vehicle, and identifies vehicle collisions by comparing routing information with the telematics data. GlobalData’s report on Lyft gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Lyft, autonomous delivery vehicle navigation system was a key innovation area identified from patents. Lyft's grant share as of June 2023 was 1%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Processing telematics data to identify vehicle collisions and locations

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Lyft Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11688213B2) describes a system and method for detecting and analyzing anomalous operations of a vehicle using telematics information. The system includes at least one processor and a computer-readable storage medium storing instructions. When executed by the processor, these instructions enable the system to obtain telematics information from a device associated with the vehicle, which indicates the vehicle's operations.



Based on the telematics information, the system determines if there is a first anomalous operation of the vehicle. If this operation is not a vehicle collision, the system identifies the user profile associated with the vehicle's operator and stores an indication of the anomalous operation, associating it with the user profile. The system then proceeds to determine if there is a second anomalous operation, and if this operation is indeed a vehicle collision, it receives routing information for the vehicle, which identifies previous locations of the vehicle. The system compares this routing information with the telematics information to identify the location of the vehicle collision.



The system also includes instructions for identifying indicators of vehicle collisions within the telematics information and correlating the time stamps of these indicators with the routing information. Additionally, the system can receive telematics information from a second device associated with the vehicle and validate the information obtained from the first device by comparing it with the second telematics information. Timing information from both devices can be correlated to validate the second anomalous operation.



Furthermore, the system can determine if the second anomalous operation falls into categories such as hard acceleration, hard braking, fast cornering, or device handling events during vehicle operation.



The patent also describes a non-transitory, computer-readable medium that stores instructions for a computing device to perform the same functions as the system described above.



In another aspect, the patent describes a method for generating tasks for transportation provider vehicles in a dynamic transportation network. The method involves retrieving telematics information from the vehicle's computing device, identifying anomalous operations, determining if these operations are vehicle collisions, and storing indications of the anomalous operations associated with user profiles. The method also includes generating notifications based on the anomalous operations and transmitting them to the computing device for display.



The method further includes identifying collisions associated with the transportation provider vehicle, retrieving additional telematics information from nearby computing devices, and transmitting notifications indicating the collision to these devices for display. Additionally, the method can store locations associated with the anomalous operations and generate warning notifications when the vehicle is near these locations, transmitting them to other computing devices.

To know more about GlobalData’s detailed insights on Lyft, buy the report here.