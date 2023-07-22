Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that 3D printing accounted for 9 technology deals announced in Q2 2023, worth a total value of $3bn. The $1.8bn merger of Desktop Metal and Stratasys and Stratasys was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. The 3D printing industry is on an upwards curve, with growing usage in key industry verticals. GlobalData’s 3D Printing Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecast to 2026 report offers a thorough analysis of the global 3D printing market size, competitive landscape and key opportunities for the 2019-2026 period. Buy the report here.

In value terms, 3D printing-related deal activity increased by 150% in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $1.2bn. Related deal volume increased by 50% in Q2 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 18% lower than in Q2 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q2 2023 were JPMorgan Chase & Co; Cohen; Next 15 Group with 3, 1, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q2 2023 were Meitar Law Offices; Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz; Gramond & Associes with 3, 3, 1 deals respectively.

