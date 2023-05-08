Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that artificial intelligence accounted for 186 technology deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $12.7bn. The $10bn acquisition of OpenAI by Microsoft was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. GlobalData’s report on Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) in Tech, Media, and Telecom (TMT) helps understand the themes that impact the TMT industry by analyzing which themes drive the M&A activity. Buy the report here.

In value terms, artificial intelligence-related deal activity increased by 43% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $8.9bn and rose by 175% as compared to Q1 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 18% in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 7% lower than in Q1 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q1 2023 were Toronto-Dominion Bank; AXECO Corporate Finance; B Riley Financial with 2, 1, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q1 2023 were Fasken Martineau DuMoulin; Fenwick & West; Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld with 4, 4, 2 deals respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Deal type includes Acquisition, Asset transactions and Mergers.