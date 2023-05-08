Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that artificial intelligence accounted for 186 technology deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $12.7bn. The $10bn acquisition of OpenAI by Microsoft was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. GlobalData’s report on Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) in Tech, Media, and Telecom (TMT) helps understand the themes that impact the TMT industry by analyzing which themes drive the M&A activity. Buy the report here.

In value terms, artificial intelligence-related deal activity increased by 43% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $8.9bn and rose by 175% as compared to Q1 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 18% in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 7% lower than in Q1 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q1 2023 were Toronto-Dominion Bank; AXECO Corporate Finance; B Riley Financial with 2, 1, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q1 2023 were Fasken Martineau DuMoulin; Fenwick & West; Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld with 4, 4, 2 deals respectively.

To further understand GlobalData's analysis on Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) in Tech, Media, & Telecom (TMT) 2021 Themes â€“ Thematic Research, buy the report here.