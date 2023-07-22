Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that autonomous vehicles accounted for 6 technology deals announced in Q2 2023, worth a total value of $787.5m. The $787.5m majority acquisition of 42dot by Hyundai Motor and Kia was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. Driven by environmental benefits and its effect on fuel economy, the autonomous light vehicle sector has an emerging role to play in various sectors. The market size analysis, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and detailed related-componeGlobalData’s Automotive Autonomous Vehicles Market Trend Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2036 report. Buy the report here.

In value terms, autonomous vehicles-related deal activity increased by 192% in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $270m and rose by 20% as compared to Q2 2022. Related deal volume increased by 50% in Q2 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 100% higher than in Q2 2022.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q2 2023 were White & Case; Hogan Lovells International; Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt with 2, 1, 1 deals respectively.

