Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that cloud accounted for 277 technology deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $5.4bn. The $1.3bn acquisition of Magnet Forensics by Morpheus Purchaser was the industry's largest disclosed deal.

In value terms, cloud-related deal activity decreased by 22% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $6.9bn and fell by 61% as compared to Q1 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 7% in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 27% lower than in Q1 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q1 2023 were Jefferies Financial Group; BDO International; Houlihan Lokey with 3, 2, 2 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q1 2023 were DLA Piper; Kirkland & Ellis; Fenwick & West with 7, 5, 4 deals respectively.

