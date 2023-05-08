Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that cloud accounted for 277 technology deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $5.4bn. The $1.3bn acquisition of Magnet Forensics by Morpheus Purchaser was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. GlobalData’s Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) in Tech, Media, and Telecom (TMT) Themes â€“ Thematic Intelligence report helps understand the impact of cloud computing and other key themes on the TMT industry by analyzing which themes drive the M&A activity. Buy the report here.

GlobalData
Report-cover

Premium Insights Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) in Tech, Media, and Telecom (TMT) 2022 Themes - Thematic Intelligence

Buy the Report

Related Company Profiles

View all

In value terms, cloud-related deal activity decreased by 22% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $6.9bn and fell by 61% as compared to Q1 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 7% in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 27% lower than in Q1 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q1 2023 were Jefferies Financial Group; BDO International; Houlihan Lokey with 3, 2, 2 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q1 2023 were DLA Piper; Kirkland & Ellis; Fenwick & West with 7, 5, 4 deals respectively.

To further understand GlobalData's analysis on Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) in Tech, Media, & Telecom (TMT) 2021 Themes â€“ Thematic Research, buy the report here.

GlobalData

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article.

GlobalData’s Deals Database tracks global deal activity, including mergers, acquisitions, capital raising, strategic alliances, and licensing agreements. Proprietary analysis is used to group deals into key thematic areas and granular sectors across the world’s largest industries.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Deal type includes Acquisition, Asset transactions and Mergers.