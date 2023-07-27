Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that cryptocurrencies accounted for 22 technology deals announced in Q2 2023, worth a total value of $288.2m. The $250m acquisition of Metaco by Ripple Labs was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. GlobalData’s Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) in Tech, Media, and Telecom (TMT) Themes – Thematic Intelligence report helps understand the impact of cloud computing and other key themes on the TMT industry by analyzing which themes drive the M&A activity. Buy the report here.

GlobalData
Report-cover

Premium Insights Tech, Media and Telecom (TMT) Industry M&A Deals by Top Themes in 2022 - Thematic Intelligence

Buy the Report

Related Company Profiles

View all

In value terms, cryptocurrencies-related deal activity increased by 118% in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $132.2m and rose by 4017% as compared to Q2 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 37% in Q2 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 47% higher than in Q2 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q2 2023 were Galaxy Digital Partners; Needham Group; Stifel GMP with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q2 2023 were Cassels Brock & Blackwell; Becker & Associés; Bennett Jones with 2, 1, 1 deals respectively.

For further understanding of GlobalData's Tech, Media and Telecom (TMT) Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes in 2022 - Thematic Intelligence, buy the report here.

This content was updated on 18 July 2023

GlobalData

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article.

GlobalData’s Deals Database tracks global deal activity, including mergers, acquisitions, capital raising, strategic alliances, and licensing agreements. Proprietary analysis is used to group deals into key thematic areas and granular sectors across the world’s largest industries.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Deal type includes Acquisition, Asset transactions and Mergers.